Heat wave grips parts of India with maximum temperatures between 40 to 46 degrees Celsius

New Delhi: Intense heat swept large swathes of India on Sunday, with maximum temperatures settling four to six degrees Celsius above normal in many areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), maximum temperatures hovered between 42 and 45 degrees Celsius in parts of Odisha and Rayalaseema, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Parts of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Uttar Pradesh recorded maximum temperatures between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperatures settled 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal in many parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha; and 2 to 4 degrees above normal in parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Telangana, the IMD said.