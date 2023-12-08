'Highly objectionable': SC on Calcutta HC's suggestion to adolescent girls to control sexual urges

The bench said that there was absolutely no reasonings given by the High Court in its order acquitting the accused.

The court fixed the matter for consideration on January 4, 2024.

The apex court particularly took an objection to the paragraph 30.3 of the HC's judgment which stated: "It is the duty/obligation of every female adolescent to protect her right to integrity of her body; protect her dignity and self-worth; thrive for overall development of her self transcending gender barriers; control sexual urge/urges as in the eyes of the society she is the loser when she gives in to enjoy the sexual pleasure of hardly two minutes; protect her right to autonomy of her body and her privacy".

For male adolescents, the HC bench had said that they should "respect the duties of a young girl or woman and he should train his mind to respect a woman, her self worth, her dignity and privacy, and right to autonomy of her body".

The top court said, "Prima facie, we are of the view that, the judges are not expected to express their personal views or preach."

It also said that the observations made by the Calcutta High Court are "highly objectionable and completely unwarranted".

"The said observations are completely in violation of the rights of adolescents under Article 21 of the Constitution," it said.

The court appointed senior advocate Madhavi Divan as amicus curiae to assist it.