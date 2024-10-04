Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

From seeking alms to prescribing balms: Journey of a child beggar from Himachal who became a doctor

Pinki Haryan, once a child beggar, is now a qualified doctor raring to serve the destitute and give them a better life.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 04:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 04:25 IST
India NewsHimachal PradeshDoctorTrendingbeggars

Follow us on :

Follow Us