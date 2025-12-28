<p>Mangaluru: Kallapapu Shrika Sandeep Shetty's buffaloes set a new record in the Negilu senior category at the Mangaluru Rama Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala which ended at Gold Finch city in Bengre Kuloor on Sunday.</p><p>Sandeep Shetty's buffaloes, Gandhi Maidan Santhu and Suratkal Pancha, running alongside with Kambala Jockey Barandady Masthikatte had covered 125 m slushy stretch in 10.87 seconds. Thus roughly a distance of 100 m was covered in 8.69 seconds, which was a new record in Negilu Senior category.</p>.'Love to be ordinary worker than holding position', says DK Shivakumar.<p>The previous record was in the name of Ashwathapura Srinivas Gowda. In the Kakyapadavu Kambala held in 2021, Srinivas Gowda running alongside Shakti Prasad's buffaloes, Mala Putta and Mijar Appu, had covered the stretch of 125 m in 10.95 seconds. Thus a distance of 100 m was covered in 8.76 seconds.</p><p>In the semifinals Sandeep Shetty's buffaloes, Gandhi Maidan Santhu and Suratkal Pancha, running alongside with Kambala Jockey Barandady Masthikatte had covered 125 m slushy stretch in 11.06 seconds. Thus roughly a distance of 100 m was covered in 11.06 seconds. Incidentally this was the fastest race in this season's Kambala, according to organisers.</p>