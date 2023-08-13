Himachal: Heavy rains trigger landslides, block roads; one injured in Shimla

Three vehicles parked on the roadside were damaged following a landslide at Dudhli in the suburbs of Shimla city. A landslide also occurred near St. Edwards School, while uprooted trees blocked the road for some time near 103 Tunnel in the heart of the state capital.

The ply of essential commodities such as milk, newspapers and edibles here and in upper Shimla areas has been erratic over the past few days.