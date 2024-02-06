Landslide kills two migrant labourers near Himachal's Shimla

Shimla: Two labourers were killed in a landslide on the outskirts of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday morning, police said.

The landslide took place near Ashwani Khud on Junga road, killing Rakesh (31) and Rajesh (40), both natives of Bihar, the cops said.

According to police, some labourers were sleeping in makeshift huts near a stone crusher when the tragedy struck. While five labourers had a narrow escape, the two men got trapped under the debris.