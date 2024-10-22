Prepare preliminary report for safer roads in Himachal: Shimla DC directs PWD officials

<p>Shimla: The Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap on Monday directed the officials of the PWD to prepare a preliminary project report to fix the Boileauganj and Chaura Maidan roads and design a permanent solution for safer roads, based on the recommendations of the Geological Survey of India (GSI).</p>.<p>Kashyap chaired a meeting regarding the mitigation of the collapsed portion of Boileauganj and Chaura Maidan roads that were damaged due to landslides in August, disrupting vehicular movement.</p>.Probe ordered into Meghalaya road project scam.<p>He said that the recommendations should be taken into consideration so that a permanent solution could be ensured and to design safer roads and pedestrian paths.</p>.<p>In order to restore the road, the district administration called on a team of geologists and specialists to conduct a detailed study to formulate an action plan to stabilise the strata of the affected area.</p>.<p>Following this, Kashyap directed the officials to prepare a preliminary project report on the recommendations of the GSI. </p>