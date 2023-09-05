Home
I consider even my opponents as teachers, they teach me that my path is right: Rahul Gandhi

The people of India are also like teachers, who give an example of unity in diversity, inspire us to fight every problem with courage, and are the embodiment of humility and penance, Gandhi said.
Last Updated 05 September 2023, 05:37 IST

On Teachers' Day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he considers even his opponents as his teachers, who by their behaviour, lies and words, teach him that the path he is following is absolutely right.

The birth anniversary of former president S Radhakrishnan is celebrated as Teachers' Day.

"I consider great men like Mahatma Gandhi, Gautam Buddha, Shri Narayana Guru as my gurus, who gave us the knowledge of equality of all people in the society, and of showing compassion and love towards everyone," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on Facebook.

"My respectful tributes to all the teachers on Teachers' Day. Humble tributes to former President of India Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan ji on his birth anniversary. A teacher has a very high pedestal in life as a teacher illuminates the path of your life and inspires you to move in the right direction," the former Congress chief said.

The people of India are also like teachers, who give an example of unity in  diversity, inspire us to fight every problem with courage, and are the embodiment of humility and penance, Gandhi said.

"I consider even my opponents as my teachers, who by their conduct, lies and words teach me that the path I am following is absolutely right - and to keep moving forward on it at all costs," he said.

(Published 05 September 2023, 05:37 IST)
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiTeachers' Day

