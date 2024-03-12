IAF jet crash an outlier to Tejas LCA's impeccable safety record

Jaipur/New Delhi: Twenty three years after it took to the skies, the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) met with its first accident when a home-grown fighter jet crashed at Jaisalmer during an operational training sortie, but fortunately the pilot ejected safely.

“One Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident at Jaisalmer, today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident,” an IAF spokesperson said.

Minutes before it went down, the aircraft participated in a formation flying with another Tejas LCA for a tri-service exercise named Bharat Shakti being watched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

The fighter jet crash-landed on a hostel run by the Bhil community, about two km from Jaisalmer. Fortunately, there was no one at the hostel at the time of the crash. The accident site is about 100 km away from the range where the exercise was taking place.

While military aviation is inherently risky, the veterans pointed out that the indigenous combat jet went from prototype to series production without a single hull loss, reflecting its excellent safety record.

In fact, Prime Minister Modi had become the first Indian Prime Minister to complete a 30-minute sortie on a Tejas LCA in November last year.