'Inaccurate, misleading': MEA rejects Peter Navarro's 'oil money laundromat for Kremlin' comments on India

'We have seen the inaccurate and misleading statements made by Navarro, and obviously reject them,' External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 12:56 IST
India NewsUnited StatesRussiaMEA

