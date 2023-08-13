Independence Day 2023: Where to watch the Prime Minister's address and other celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the country in marking the 77th Independence Day from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 2023.

The Independence Day celebrations are expected to be a grand spectacle. According to the official schedule issued by the PIB, first, the Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour. Then he will unfurl the National Flag, after which the Tricolour will receive a ‘Rashtriya Salute’. It will be synchronised with the 21 Gun Salute by the gunners of the elite 8711 Field Battery (Ceremonial). As soon as the National Flag is unfurled, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two Advanced Light Helicopters Mark-III Dhruv of the Indian Air Force in the Line Astern Formation. After the showering of flower petals, the Prime Minister will address the Nation.

Here’s a guide to where you can watch the Independence Day celebrations on the morning of August 15: