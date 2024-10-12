Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India-France: Ecole Polytechnique signs agreements with two IITs

The agreements were signed during the visit of President and Director General of Ecole Polytechnique, Laura Chaubard, to India during October 7-11, the French Embassy said on Friday.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 04:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 04:45 IST
India NewsWorld newsEducationFrance

Follow us on :

Follow Us