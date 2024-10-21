India has credibility to be mediator in Ukraine war: Ex-British PM Cameron

<p>New Delhi: Former British Prime Minister David Cameron on Monday said India has the credibility to play the role of a mediator in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.</p>.<p>Cameron's remarks at the <em>NDTV</em> World Summit here came a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a visit to Russia for the BRICS Summit.</p>.<p>"India has the credibility to be a mediator in the Ukraine war," Cameron said, referring to Modi's visit to the Ukraine recently to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.</p>.India, China reach agreement on patrolling along LAC in eastern Ladakh.<p>Cameron said any role that can be played to bring this conflict to an end would be welcome. "But, it must be done in a way that recognises Ukraine's sovereignty and independence," he said.</p>.<p>"India might be in a position to mediate but it has to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot be allowed to take territory by force," Cameron said.</p>.<p>The former British prime minister also made a strong pitch for the expansion of the UN Security Council and a permanent seat for India at the high table. There is a need for a reset because the world has changed "hugely" since the institutions were set up after the Second World War, he said.</p>.<p>"You see the rise of India, which will probably become the world's largest economy at some stage in this century. So, obviously, we need a reset and countries like India should be at its heart," he said.</p>.<p>Cameron said that changing the multi-lateral institutions would take a long time, and it was good to see India take its place in institutions such as the Quad and the G20. </p>