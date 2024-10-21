Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India has credibility to be mediator in Ukraine war: Ex-British PM Cameron

'India has the credibility to be a mediator in the Ukraine war,' Cameron said, referring to Modi's visit to the Ukraine recently to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 10:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 10:30 IST
India NewsWorld newsUkraineRussiaDavid Cameron

Follow us on :

Follow Us