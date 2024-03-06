India may give quota-based duty concession on gold imports from Switzerland under EFTA trade pact

"Similar duty concessions are also being worked out under the EFTA agreement," one of the sources said.

An email query to the commerce ministry on the issue did not elicit any comment.

At present, a 12.5 per cent basic customs duty and a 2.5 per cent cess are imposed on gold imports. Gold imports rose by 30 per cent to about USD 38 billion during April-January 2023-24.

The investment commitment would help India balance Switzerland's decision to remove customs duties on most of its industrial goods, one of the sources said.

Indian negotiators are also trying to see how the Swiss companies can come and manufacture in India so that it gives a boost to Make in India programme and also helps in raising the domestic manufacturing power.

Switzerland is the largest source of gold imports, with about 41 per cent share during April-October this fiscal, followed by the UAE (about 13 per cent) and South Africa (about 10 per cent). The precious metal accounts for over 5 per cent of the country's total imports.

Switzerland has large historical accumulations of gold and it primarily refines imported gold.

In 2022-23, India's imports from Switzerland stood at $15.79 billion, in stark contrast to its exports of $1.34 billion, leading to a substantial trade deficit of $14.45 billion.

India received about $10 billion in foreign direct investments from Switzerland during April 2000 and December 2023.

India and EFTA have been negotiating the pact, officially dubbed as Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), since January 2008 to boost economic ties.

The agreement has several chapters including trade in goods, rules of origin, intellectual property rights (IPRs), trade in services, investment promotion and cooperation, trade and sustainable development, and trade facilitation.