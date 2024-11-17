Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India, Nepal agree to better coordinate border security

The two sides stressed the need to take the ongoing coordination between the two agencies down to lower levels to curb cross-border crimes and illegal activities, Home Ministry sources said.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 16:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2024, 16:25 IST
India NewsNepalBSFIndia-Nepal border

Follow us on :

Follow Us