India-Nepal border forces' talks to begin in Delhi on November 6

The seventh edition of the annual coordination talks between the two countries is led by India's Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) director general Rashmi Shukla and the visiting inspector general of the Armed Police Force (APF) of Nepal, Raju Aryal. The meeting will be in Delhi from November 6 to 8, the official said on Sunday

'The talks at the level of two heads of the forces serve as a crucial platform for both forces to engage in discussions on border-related matters,' an official statement said.