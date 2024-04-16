JOIN US
india

LIVE
Indian Political Updates: BJP's politics of divide and rule is nearing expiry date, says Gaurav Gogoi

Track all the latest political updates here with us on DH!
Last Updated 16 April 2024, 02:39 IST

02:39 16 Apr 2024

BJP's politics of divide and rule is nearing expiry date: Gaurav Gogoi

02:39 16 Apr 2024

'No one has the guts to divide Manipur': Shah rejects Kuki demand for separate administration in Meitei-dominated Imphal

02:39 16 Apr 2024

BJP manifesto vows to integrate Lord Ram, Hindutva into India’s diplomatic agenda

02:39 16 Apr 2024

Polling teams leave from Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur by helicopter for Naxal-hit areas

Polling teams leave from Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur by helicopter for Naxal-hit areas ahead of first phase of voting scheduled to be held on April 19.

02:39 16 Apr 2024

BJP's politics of divide and rule is nearing expiry date: Gaurav Gogoi

'I put the 400+ target in the same category as Rs 15 lakh in every bank account, smart cities, digital India, two crores jobs...this is another big marketing jumla and we all know how good PM Modi is in marketing,' said Gogoi.

Read more

02:39 16 Apr 2024

'No one has the guts to divide Manipur': Shah rejects Kuki demand for separate administration in Meitei-dominated Imphal

In what is seen as an outright rejection of the demand for a "separate administration" in Manipur for Kuki-Zo communities to resolve the ongoing conflict, Home Minister Amit Shah stated on Monday that the state "would not be allowed to break apart under any circumstances."

Read more

02:39 16 Apr 2024

BJP manifesto vows to integrate Lord Ram, Hindutva into India’s diplomatic agenda

In a bold move outlined in its party manifesto, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has articulated its intention to infuse India’s diplomatic discourse with its core Hindutva ideology, should it secure victory in the upcoming elections.

Read more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi displays a copy of the BJP election manifesto for the general election, in New Delhi, on April 14, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi displays a copy of the BJP election manifesto for the general election, in New Delhi, on April 14, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

02:26 16 Apr 2024

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to hold roadshow in Tripura capital Agartala today

(Published 16 April 2024, 02:39 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiLok Sabha Elections 2024

