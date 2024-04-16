Indian Political Updates: BJP's politics of divide and rule is nearing expiry date, says Gaurav Gogoi

Polling teams leave from Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur by helicopter for Naxal-hit areas ahead of first phase of voting scheduled to be held on April 19.
'I put the 400+ target in the same category as Rs 15 lakh in every bank account, smart cities, digital India, two crores jobs...this is another big marketing jumla and we all know how good PM Modi is in marketing,' said Gogoi.
In what is seen as an outright rejection of the demand for a "separate administration" in Manipur for Kuki-Zo communities to resolve the ongoing conflict, Home Minister Amit Shah stated on Monday that the state "would not be allowed to break apart under any circumstances."
In a bold move outlined in its party manifesto, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has articulated its intention to infuse India’s diplomatic discourse with its core Hindutva ideology, should it secure victory in the upcoming elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi displays a copy of the BJP election manifesto for the general election, in New Delhi, on April 14, 2024.
Credit: Reuters Photo