India Political Updates | Amit Shah to address convention of BJP office bearers in Pune ahead of Vidhan Sabha polls

Hello readers, Former Maharashtra Minister of State for Home, and veteran BJP leader Madhavrao Kinhalkar joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). Amit Shah will be addressing grand convention of BJP office bearers in Pune today to decide on the roadmap for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls. Nitin Gadkari to also address the meeting. Track the latest political updates here, only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 July 2024, 03:01 IST

Highlights
02:4421 Jul 2024

02:4421 Jul 2024

02:4421 Jul 2024

02:4421 Jul 2024

02:4421 Jul 2024

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar appealed to the people to unite and make Maharashtra a "premier destination" for trade and industry. Speaking at a party rally in neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday, he recalled how this area on the outskirts of Pune city emerged as an industrial hub due to the initiative taken by late Y B Chavan, the first chief minister of the state.

02:4421 Jul 2024

Former Maharashtra Minister of State for Home, and veteran BJP leader Madhavrao Kinhalkar joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) at the massive Vijayi Sankalp Melava organised by the party in preparation for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections.

02:4421 Jul 2024

For an average Indian voter, the phenomenon of a handful of powerful political families wielding disproportionate influence over their lives hasn't been much of an anathema, at least until recent times.

Despite owning a distinct political history, the people of Jammu and Kashmir, too, are not strangers to dynasts.

Published 21 July 2024, 02:55 IST
