India Political Updates | Leader of Opposition more than just a post, says Rahul Gandhi

Hello readers. Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala taking a jibe at Amit Shah said that he tries to 'deviate people' as he keeps talking about the Emergency, but nothing about Manipur issues. Saying that Leader of Opposition is more than just a post, Rahul Gandhi believes his duty is to raise the issues of people of the country with full devotion. Track the latest political updates here, only with DH!
CPI(M) expels Kozhikode area committee member over various allegations including bribery
The CPI(M) on Saturday expelled its Kozhikode Town Area Committee member, K V Pramod, whose name was reported in connection with allegations over bribes for appointments to the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC).
Leader of Opposition more than just a post, says Rahul Gandhi
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said it is his duty to raise the issues of people of the country with full devotion and added he will not stop until people get their rights and justice.
'Amit Shah always tries to deviate people,' says Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala
Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala said, "Amit Shah always tries to deviate people. Indira Gandhi Ji had replied on this issue (the Emergency). You (Union HM Amit Shah) don't talk about the Manipur issues and keep talking about the Emergency, but the fact is, you people have already implemented the Emergency in the country."
