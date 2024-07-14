Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates | Leader of Opposition more than just a post, says Rahul Gandhi

Hello readers. Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala taking a jibe at Amit Shah said that he tries to 'deviate people' as he keeps talking about the Emergency, but nothing about Manipur issues. Saying that Leader of Opposition is more than just a post, Rahul Gandhi believes his duty is to raise the issues of people of the country with full devotion. Track the latest political updates here, only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 July 2024, 03:24 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
02:5014 Jul 2024

CPI(M) expels Kozhikode area committee member over various allegations including bribery

02:5014 Jul 2024

Leader of Opposition more than just a post, says Rahul Gandhi

02:5014 Jul 2024

'Amit Shah always tries to deviate people,' says Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala

02:5014 Jul 2024

CPI(M) expels Kozhikode area committee member over various allegations including bribery

The CPI(M) on Saturday expelled its Kozhikode Town Area Committee member, K V Pramod, whose name was reported in connection with allegations over bribes for appointments to the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC).

Read more

02:5014 Jul 2024

Leader of Opposition more than just a post, says Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said it is his duty to raise the issues of people of the country with full devotion and added he will not stop until people get their rights and justice.

Read more

02:5014 Jul 2024

'Amit Shah always tries to deviate people,' says Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala

Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala said, "Amit Shah always tries to deviate people. Indira Gandhi Ji had replied on this issue (the Emergency). You (Union HM Amit Shah) don't talk about the Manipur issues and keep talking about the Emergency, but the fact is, you people have already implemented the Emergency in the country."

Published 14 July 2024, 03:20 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiAAPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCArvind KejriwalMamata BanerjeeEknath ShindeShiv Sena

Follow us on :

Follow Us