India Political Updates: Repolling at 11 polling stations in Manipur gets under way
Good morning readers! Repolling at 11 polling stations in Manipur got under way this morning. This comes after the Manipur chief electoral officer had on Saturday announced that repolling at 11 polling stations in Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency will be held on April 22. The decision followed a directive from the Election Commission to declare the polls held at these stations on April 19 as null and void and schedule fresh polling. The affected polling stations are Moirangkampu Sajeb and Thongam Leikai in Khurai constituency, four in Kshetrigao and one in Thongju in Imphal East district and three in Uripok and one in Konthoujam in Imphal West district, the official said. Track latest political updates from all across India, only with DH!
Lok Sabha elections: CM Revanth Reddy lashes out at BJP, alleges PM Modi insulted Telangana
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday hit out at the BJP and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi insulted Telangana in the past with comments on the state's formation in Parliament.
Modi had commented that the then Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government closed the doors of Parliament when the bill for Telangana's formation was passed and that "mother (Andhra Pradesh)" was "killed" to give birth to the "child (Telangana)", Revanth Reddy claimed.
BJP's Hyderabad candidate booked for hurting religious sentiments
An FIR was registered against the BJP's Hyderabad candidate K Madhavi Latha following a complaint that she hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community by gesturing to shoot an arrow towards a place of worship, police said on Sunday.
A purported video of the incident was widely circulated on social media last week.
The complaint alleged that Madhavi Latha made a gesture of drawing an arrow and shooting it at the place of worship during a Ram Navami procession on April 17, hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community, the police said.
MP CM Yadav brought down from crowded stage as it makes cracking sounds
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was on Sunday brought down from a crowded stage over safety reasons in the state’s Chhatarpur district after cracking sounds were heard.
The incident happened in the Chhatrasal area.
As Yadav and Union minister Virendra Singh, the BJP candidate from Tikamgarh Lok Sabha seat, began to climb onto the makeshift stage and reached its edge, several people also got onto the dais.
Re-polling in 11 polling stations of I-Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency under way
Security heightened as people get in queues in Khurai Assembly Constituency of Imphal East region ahead of re-polling today.
