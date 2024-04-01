JOIN US
India predicted to experience extreme weather this year, coinciding with Lok Sabha polls: Rijiju

Rijiju said he had a useful meeting with stakeholders in view of the upcoming elections amid the prediction for extreme heat.
Last Updated 01 April 2024, 11:38 IST

New Delhi: India is predicted to experience extreme weather conditions this year, starting at the end of April and coinciding with the general elections, making it crucial for all stakeholders to prepare in advance, Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju said on Monday.

"We are anticipated to experience extreme weather conditions in the upcoming two-and-a-half months. This also coincides with the general elections in which around a billion people are expected to exercise their franchise," the minister said at a press conference.

Rijiju said he had a useful meeting with stakeholders in view of the upcoming elections amid the prediction for extreme heat.

All stakeholders, including state governments, have made elaborate preparations, he said.

"It is going to be very challenging for all of us. Since we are the most populous country in the world and face extreme weather conditions, it makes it absolutely necessary for India to prepare in advance," he said.

India NewsHeat waveKiren Rijiju

