India refrains from associating itself with any communique emerging from Swiss peace summit for Ukraine

"The Indian delegation attended the Opening and Closing Plenary Sessions of the Summit. India did not associate itself with any communique or document emerging from this Summit," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"India's participation in the Summit, as well as in the preceding NSA/Political Director-level meetings based on Ukraine's Peace Formula, was in line with our consistent approach to facilitate a lasting and peaceful resolution to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy," it said in a statement.

The MEA said India continues to believe that such a resolution requires a sincere and practical engagement between the two parties to the conflict.

"In this regard, India will continue to remain engaged with all stakeholders as well as both the parties to contribute to all earnest efforts to bring about an early and abiding peace," it said.

PTI reported on Friday that senior diplomat Kapoor will represent India at the summit.