India 'stands firmly' with Israel, Modi tells Netanyahu amid conflict with Hamas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed by his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on the ongoing situation as his country carries out retaliatory strikes against Hamas.

India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, Modi said on Tuesday.

"I thank Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he said on X.