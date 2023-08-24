Home
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: BRICS invites six nations to join developing world bloc; Praggnanandhaa's heroic run ends against Carlsen

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 24 August 2023, 13:33 IST

<div class="paragraphs"><p> Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at a session during the 2023 BRICS Summit, in Johannesburg, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. </p></div>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at a session during the 2023 BRICS Summit, in Johannesburg, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

BRICS invites six nations to join developing world bloc

Leaders of the BRICS group of developing nations have invited Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates to join, in a move aimed at growing the clout of a bloc that has pledged to champion the "Global South". Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa and Norwegian Grandmaster and World No. 1 player Magnus Carlsen during the second tie-breaker match of the Chess World Cup 2023 final, in Baku, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. </p></div>

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa and Norwegian Grandmaster and World No. 1 player Magnus Carlsen during the second tie-breaker match of the Chess World Cup 2023 final, in Baku, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

Praggnanandhaa loses Chess World Cup final to Magnus Carlsen in tiebreaker

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa's dream run in the FIDE World Cup ended at the hands of world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, who beat him 1.5-0.5 in the tie-break here on Thursday after the classical games ended in a stalemate. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The National Awards for 2021 were announced by filmmaker Ketan Mehta who headed the 11-member jury.</p></div>

The National Awards for 2021 were announced by filmmaker Ketan Mehta who headed the 11-member jury.

Credit: Collage of photos taken from Twitter/@NetflixIndia (MIMI), IMDB (Pushpa), Twitter/@rohitkhilnani

National Awards: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun bag acting honours as 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' wins best film

Hindi film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect on Thursday won the National Award for best feature film, while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the best actress prize for their roles in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively. South superstar Allu Arjun was judged the best actor for the Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise (Part I).

<div class="paragraphs"><p>China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, as Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi stand, at a press conference as the BRICS Summit is held in Johannesburg, South Africa August 24, 2023.</p></div>

China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, as Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi stand, at a press conference as the BRICS Summit is held in Johannesburg, South Africa August 24, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

PM Modi, Xi Jinping seen having brief exchanges on sidelines of BRICS summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping were on Thursday seen having brief exchanges ahead of a media briefing by the BRICS leaders in Johannesburg. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ex-WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh leaves from Rouse Avenue Court after a hearing, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 9, 2023.</p></div>

Ex-WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh leaves from Rouse Avenue Court after a hearing, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 9, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

World wrestling body suspends WFI over failure to hold elections on time

UWW, the world governing body for wrestling, has suspended the WFI for not conducting its elections on time, a development which will not allow Indian grapplers to compete at the upcoming World Championships under the Indian flag. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chandrayaan-3</p></div>

Chandrayaan-3

Credit: Instagram/@chandrayan_3

Chandrayaan-3: Rover Pragyan rolls out of lander, takes a walk on the Moon

A day after the landing module of Chandrayaan-3 touched down near the Moon’s south pole, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has confirmed that the rover, Pragyan, is out on the lunar surface. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Several houses collapsed in Krishna Nagar area in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla after a landslide took place.</p></div>

Several houses collapsed in Krishna Nagar area in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla after a landslide took place.

Credit: X/@ANI

Eight buildings collapse in Kullu, rains continue to lash Himachal

At least eight buildings that had developed cracks and were declared unsafe following recent rains collapsed in Anni area of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Thursday, throwing up large clouds of dust and debris. There were no casualties. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Neymar file photo.</p></div>

Neymar file photo.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Neymar to play first-ever match in India

Brazilian magician Neymar Jr is set to play his first-ever match in India when his new club Al-Hilal faces off against Indian Super League (ISL) side Mumbai City FC in the AFC Champions League West. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image.</p></div>

Representative image.

Credit: iStock Photo

Nuh violence accused held after gunfight with police

A man allegedly involved in the communal violence in Nuh was arrested after a brief encounter with police, officials said Thursday. Read more

(Published 24 August 2023, 13:33 IST)
