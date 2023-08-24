DH Evening Brief: BRICS invites six nations to join developing world bloc; Praggnanandhaa's heroic run ends against Carlsen

BRICS invites six nations to join developing world bloc
Leaders of the BRICS group of developing nations have invited Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates to join, in a move aimed at growing the clout of a bloc that has pledged to champion the "Global South". Read more
Praggnanandhaa loses Chess World Cup final to Magnus Carlsen in tiebreaker
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa's dream run in the FIDE World Cup ended at the hands of world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, who beat him 1.5-0.5 in the tie-break here on Thursday after the classical games ended in a stalemate. Read more
National Awards: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun bag acting honours as 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' wins best film
Hindi film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect on Thursday won the National Award for best feature film, while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the best actress prize for their roles in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively. South superstar Allu Arjun was judged the best actor for the Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise (Part I).
PM Modi, Xi Jinping seen having brief exchanges on sidelines of BRICS summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping were on Thursday seen having brief exchanges ahead of a media briefing by the BRICS leaders in Johannesburg. Read more
World wrestling body suspends WFI over failure to hold elections on time
UWW, the world governing body for wrestling, has suspended the WFI for not conducting its elections on time, a development which will not allow Indian grapplers to compete at the upcoming World Championships under the Indian flag. Read more
Chandrayaan-3: Rover Pragyan rolls out of lander, takes a walk on the Moon
A day after the landing module of Chandrayaan-3 touched down near the Moon’s south pole, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has confirmed that the rover, Pragyan, is out on the lunar surface. Read more
Eight buildings collapse in Kullu, rains continue to lash Himachal
At least eight buildings that had developed cracks and were declared unsafe following recent rains collapsed in Anni area of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Thursday, throwing up large clouds of dust and debris. There were no casualties. Read more
Neymar to play first-ever match in India
Brazilian magician Neymar Jr is set to play his first-ever match in India when his new club Al-Hilal faces off against Indian Super League (ISL) side Mumbai City FC in the AFC Champions League West. Read more
Nuh violence accused held after gunfight with police
A man allegedly involved in the communal violence in Nuh was arrested after a brief encounter with police, officials said Thursday. Read more