DH Evening Brief: BRICS invites six nations to join developing world bloc; Praggnanandhaa's heroic run ends against Carlsen

National Awards: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun bag acting honours as 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' wins best film

Hindi film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect on Thursday won the National Award for best feature film, while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the best actress prize for their roles in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively. South superstar Allu Arjun was judged the best actor for the Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise (Part I).

