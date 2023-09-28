DH Evening Brief | Punjab Cong leader's arrest, spat in Bengal are I.N.D.I.A's woes; Police deployment in southern districts ahead of K'taka bandh

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has referred MPs' complaints on the issue involving BJP member Ramesh Bidhuri's use of objectionable words against BSP's Danish Ali to the Privileges Committee, sources said on Thursday.

While Ali and several other opposition MPs, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and DMK's Kanimozhi, demanded action against Bidhuri, several BJP parliamentarians like Nishikant Dubey said the BSP member 'incited' the South Delhi MP when he was speaking in the House and urged the Speaker to look into this aspect as well.



