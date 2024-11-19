Home
Indian Army, Navy and Air Force conduct joint exercise 'Poorvi Prahar' in Arunachal Pradesh

Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen RC Tiwari and Air Marshal IS Walia of Eastern Air Command participated in the exercise, held in Mechuka from November 14 to 17
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 10:07 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 10:07 IST
