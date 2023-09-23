Indian Coast Guard conducts 'Sagar Kavach' exercise along Bengal, Odisha coast

The Indian Coast Guard has conducted an exercise to evaluate the effectiveness of security mechanisms along the West Bengal and Odisha coasts. Called “Sagar Kavach”, the two-day exercise concluded on Friday evening, and had several stakeholders as participants.

The exercise evaluated threats from the sea in the context of current geo-political threats and offered an opportunity to assess the existing SOPs for stakeholders associated with coastal security.

“The exercise was also aimed at checking the efficacy of layered security arrangements, that is, air-surveillance, deep sea patrol by bigger ships of Coast Guard and Navy and close coast patrol by Coast Guard interceptor boats, boats of Marine Police, CISF, Customs and Forest department, etc,” an official update stated.