Indian Embassy in Russia issues advisory for students after 4 students drown in river near St Petersburg

Following an incident where four Indian medical students drowned when they entered a fast-flowing river near St Petersburg in Russia, authorities the Indian embassy issued an advisory to the students to be "extremely careful" while going to the beaches, rivers, lakes, ponds and other water bodies.

In the worst tragedy to hit the Indian student community in Russia, four students from Maharashtra - Harshal Anantrao Desale, Jishan Ashpak Pinjari, Jia Firoj Pinjari and Malik Gulamgous Mohammad Yakub - drowned in the Volkhov River.

They were studying at the Novgorod State University in Veliky Novgorod city.

A fifth student, Nisha Bhupesh Sonawane, was rescued.

The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi termed it as an unfortunate incident.

"Four Indian students who were studying at the Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University located in Veliky Novgorod, Russia, drowned in an unfortunate incident in the Volkhov river. In the incident, a fifth Indian student was saved from drowning and is presently receiving medical attention," it said.