Indian Political Updates: Siddaramaiah targeting my family to 'politically rehabilitate' his son, says Pratap Simha
Good morning, readers! Wishing all of you a very happy new year from DH family. Talking about political updates happening in the country, war of words between BJP and Congress doesn't seem to be dying anytime soon in Karnataka. BJP MP Pratap Simha has accused Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah of targeting his family to 'politically rehabilitate' his son. Catch this, and all the latest high-voltage political updates, only with DH.
Last Updated 01 January 2024, 03:00 IST
Highlights
02:2801 Jan 2024
02:2801 Jan 2024
02:2801 Jan 2024
Siddaramaiah targeting my family to 'politically rehabilitate' his son: Pratap Simha
Mysuru-Kodagu BJP MP Pratap Simha on Sunday accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of targeting his family to 'politically rehabilitate' his son Yathindra, who had sacrificed his Assembly seat Varuna for his father in the elections held in May.
SFI burns effigy of Kerala Governor, protesting against alleged communal agenda in education
Amid a raging feud between the Kerala Raj Bhavan and the ruling CPI(M), its student outfit SFI burnt a huge effigy of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at Payyambalam beach here on Sunday evening, accusing him of 'communalising' the state's education sector.
A spillover from 2023: Political events to watch in New Year
India witnessed several events, promises and developments with larger ramifications in 2023 that may continue to impact the politics of the country — from Ram temple to Manipur — in the new year.
(Published 01 January 2024, 02:51 IST)