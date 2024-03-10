JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
India Politics Updates: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy attacks BJP for 'dividing parties'

Track the latest political developments from across India with DH.
Last Updated 10 March 2024, 02:33 IST

Follow Us

02:2210 Mar 2024

'Election Commission or Election Omission?': Congress' jibe after Arun Goel resigns as EC

The Congress on Saturday expressed 'deep concern' over Election Commissioner Arun Goel's resignation and said that if the 'systematic decimation' of independent institutions is not stopped then 'democracy shall be usurped by dictatorship'.

Read more

Arun Goel.

Arun Goel.

Credit: PTI File Photo

02:2210 Mar 2024

AAP to announce Odisha Lok Sabha candidates soon

02:2210 Mar 2024

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy attacks BJP for 'dividing parties'

(Published 10 March 2024, 02:33 IST)
India NewsBJPAAPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCECIElection Commission of IndiaNDALok Sabha Elections 2024I.N.D.I.A

Follow us on