Indian Politics Updates: Congress likely to release first candidate list for Lok Sabha polls today

Follow DH for latest political updates from India.
Last Updated 08 March 2024, 02:39 IST

Highlights
02:2108 Mar 2024

'Winability is the only criterion in seat sharing of Mahayuti,' says BJP Maharashtra President Chandrashekhar Bawankule

02:2108 Mar 2024

PM sacrificed his whole life for the welfare of people, says MP CM Mohan Yadav

02:2108 Mar 2024

Congress likely to release first candidate list for LS polls today

(Published 08 March 2024, 02:39 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiLok Sabha Elections 2024

