India's borders more secure than ever under Modi govt: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the country's borders are more secure than ever before under the Narendra Modi government. He was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of 90 infrastructure projects of the Border Roads Organization here by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"Bharat has gained great strategic strength with technological interventions in the last nine years and its borders have become more secure than ever under the prime minister (Narendra Modi) and defence minister," Jitendra Singh said.