<p>Bengaluru: It's official. The proposed superfast train between Bengaluru and Mumbai will run via Hubballi, Railway Minister <a href="https://google.com/search?q=ashwini+vaishnaw+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggBEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg5MgYIARBFGDsyBggCEEUYPNIBCDI0NTRqMGo3qAIIsAIB8QUDXFfLHnU1iw&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">Ashwini Vaishnaw</a> has confirmed. </p><p>In a letter to Dharwad MP and union minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday, Vaishnaw said the new service was planned via Davangere, Hubballi and Belagavi. </p><p>The minister had first announced plans for the train in late September, in response to a request from Bangalore South MP, L S Tejasvi Surya.</p>.Namma Metro: BMRCL plans Bengaluru’s longest route — 72 km, 50+ stations, sports complex link.<p>The demand for a superfast train between the two cities has been pending for decades. Citizens have long urged the authorities to route it through Hubballi so that it covers a larger part of Karnataka. </p><p>At present, there is only one dedicated train — Udyan Express — between Bengaluru and Mumbai. It runs via Guntakal and Kalaburagi, covering 1,136 km and serving mainly Andhra Pradesh. </p><p>The train takes 23 hours and 35 minutes from Bengaluru to Mumbai, and 21 hours and 50 minutes in the return direction. It always runs packed, and passengers have to book well in advance to get confirmed seats. </p><p>Bangalore Central MP, P C Mohan, said the train would likely originate from and terminate at Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Bengaluru. In Mumbai, the train is likely to originate from and terminate at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). </p><p>"Travel time will be 18 hours or less, on a par with bus journeys. It will have fewer stops, most likely at Tumakuru, Davangere, Hubballi and Belagavi within Karnataka," he told DH. </p><p>Although the Hubballi route spans 1,227 km — compared to the 1,136-km route via Guntakal — railway authorities are confident that the 18-hour target can be achieved. </p><p>Ashutosh Kumar Singh, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru, said a formal announcement was awaited and the originating station within the city was yet to be finalised. </p><p>"It may start from KSR Bengaluru, Yeshwantpur or even Bengaluru Cantonment," he told this newspaper. </p><p>Singh also indicated plans for new dedicated services from Bengaluru to Delhi and Patna, noting the high patronage of special trains. </p><p>"We're been working to introduce more regular trains to meet this growing demand," he added.</p>