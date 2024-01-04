Jaishankar calls on Nepal President and Prime Minister

“President Paudel emphasised the need for collaboration and cooperation between Nepal and India on the areas of connectivity, mitigation of climate change impacts and hydropower development,” a source from the Presidential Office said.

Jaishanker then called on Prime Minister Prachanda at the latter’s office, Singhdurbar, according to Foreign Ministry sources.

Earlier, the EAM was accorded a warm welcome by his Nepalese counterpart N P Saud at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) where Nepal's Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal and other senior officials were present too.

“Happy to be back in Nepal for my first visit of 2024. Looking forward to the engagements over the next two days,” Jaishankar posted on X after landing.

Leading the delegation of their respective countries, Jaishankar and Saud will co-chair the 7th meeting of the India-Nepal Joint Commission that was established in 1987 and provides a platform for both sides to review all aspects of the bilateral partnership.

“Nepal is a priority partner of India under its 'Neighbourhood First' Policy. The visit is in keeping with the tradition of high-level exchanges between two close and friendly neighbours," the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi.