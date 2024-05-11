2 men associating with terrorists arrested from J&K's Shopian district

Srinagar: Two known associates of terrorists in the area have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. Incriminating material has been seized from them, police said on Saturday.
Suhaib Iqbal Malik and Tufail Yousuf Malik, both residents of Baba Mohalla in Shopian, were arrested from a checkpoint set up at Malik Chak Crossing, a police spokesman said.
He said incriminating material has been seized from them. A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated, the spokesman added.
Published 11 May 2024, 10:09 IST