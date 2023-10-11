Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

22-year-old 'drug smuggler' shot at by army while escaping in Jammu; succumbs to injuries

Nazir was shot at by Army troops when he attempted to escape after being signalled to stop while trying to smuggle narcotic substances from across the border.
Last Updated 11 October 2023, 07:33 IST

Follow Us

A narcotics smuggler shot at by Army personnel while trying to smuggle drugs from across the border along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district succumbed on Wednesday, officials said.

Yasir Nazir (22), a resident of the Karmara village in Poonch, was admitted in Government Medical College, Jammu, on September 24 after he was arrested in an injured condition from the Gulpur Sector, the officials said.

Nazir was shot at by Army troops when he attempted to escape after being signalled to stop while trying to smuggle narcotic substances from across the border. A packet containing drugs was seized from him at the time of his arrest, they added.

He succumbed to his injuries around 1.25 am and his body was shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem, they said.

His body will be handed over to his family after legal formalities are completed, the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 October 2023, 07:33 IST)
India NewsCrimeJammuDrug

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT