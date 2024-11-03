After brief lull, militancy returns to Srinagar with back-to-back terror attacks

<p>Srinagar: After a lull of around one year, militancy has made a concerning return to Srinagar, highlighted by back-to-back terror incidents over the weekend. </p><p>On Saturday, a gunfight in the old city Khanyar area resulted in the death of Usman Bhai, a Pakistani terrorist affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit.</p><p>This was followed by a<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/grenade-attack-near-sunday-market-in-jammu-and-kashmirs-srinagar-at-least-10-injured-3260299"> grenade attack</a> on a busy flea market on Sunday, marking the first major acts of terrorism since the killing of police inspector Masroor Wani, who was shot dead in the Eidgah area of Srinagar while playing cricket on October 29 last year.</p>.Do everything possible to end terrorism: CM Omar Abdullah to security forces after Srinagar grenade attack.<p>The back-to-back terror incidents come as a reminder from the militants that its presence has increased in the city, which not long ago was considered as a zero-militancy zone.</p><p>The last gunfight between terrorists and security forces in Srinagar was reported on September 15, 2022, in the Nowgam area, where two terrorists were killed. In 2022, at least 15 terrorists were killed in Srinagar.</p><p>According to official figures, J&K’s summer capital saw around 21 encounters and shoot-outs in which 15 ultras died while 21 terrorists were killed in the city in 2020 in nine encounters. In 2023 and the first 10 months of 2024, no gun battle was reported in Srinagar.</p>.How biscuits played an unconventional yet key role in anti-terror operation in Srinagar.<p>The latest Khanyar encounter drew significant attention as it was reported in the heart of the city where not long ago, political leaders were seen campaigning even late evening hours during elections for the first time in 35 years.</p><p>Sunday’s grenade attack in the bustling flea market injured at least 10 people, leading to chaos as shoppers scrambled for safety. Eyewitnesses recounted scenes of panic and confusion as emergency services rushed to the scene to assist the injured.</p><p>Security agencies believe that terrorists from Pakistan, with a view to disrupt peace and stability in Kashmir, were attacking soft targets to make headlines. Despite high alert, these terror incidents have raised concerns about the resurgence of militancy in Srinagar and elsewhere in the Valley.</p><p>The violence underscores the ongoing challenges in maintaining peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir, where security forces are continually battling against militant threats. </p>