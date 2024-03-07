Air, land and water secured for Modi’s Srinagar visit

Srinagar: The Marine Commandos (MARCOS), a special forces unit of the Indian Navy and anti-drone technology has been pressed to ensure foolproof security as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving in Srinagar shortly to participate in the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme.
“Srinagar city has been declared as “Temporary Red Zone” for the operation of drones and quadcopters, as per provisions of Rule 24(2) of Drone Rules, 2021 with immediate effect,” wrote District Police Srinagar in a post on microblogging site ‘X’.
Reports said MARCOS commandos have been deployed in river Jhelum and Dal Lake to ensure these water bodies aren’t used for any subversive activities. MARCOS of the Indian Navy comprises the toughest soldiers who undergo rigorous training to conduct swift and stealthy responses in water.
Keeping in view the threats posed by Pakistan sponsored militants, who might try to disrupt the high profile visit, security agencies in Kashmir are taking no chances.
Drones and CCTV cameras are being used for surveillance while foot patrolling by the security forces has been intensified in a two kilometre radius around Modi’s rally venue.
During the event at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium, Modi will dedicate to the nation about Rs 5000 crore worth projects - the ‘Holistic Agriculture Development Programme’ - for boosting the agri-economy in Jammu and Kashmir.
The PM will also dedicate to the nation and launch multiple projects related to the tourism sector worth more than Rs 1400 crore under Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme, including the project for 'Integrated Development of Hazratbal Shrine', Srinagar.
(Published 07 March 2024, 05:52 IST)