Air, land and water secured for Modi’s Srinagar visit

Keeping in view the threats posed by Pakistan sponsored militants, who might try to disrupt the high profile visit, security agencies in Kashmir are taking no chances.

Drones and CCTV cameras are being used for surveillance while foot patrolling by the security forces has been intensified in a two kilometre radius around Modi’s rally venue.

During the event at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium, Modi will dedicate to the nation about Rs 5000 crore worth projects - the ‘Holistic Agriculture Development Programme’ - for boosting the agri-economy in Jammu and Kashmir.

The PM will also dedicate to the nation and launch multiple projects related to the tourism sector worth more than Rs 1400 crore under Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme, including the project for 'Integrated Development of Hazratbal Shrine', Srinagar.