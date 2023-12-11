Article 370 verdict: PDP suspends political activities for a week

Srinagar: The People's Democratic Party (PDP), led by former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti, on Monday decided to suspend all political activities for a week.

The decision, according to a party statement, was taken in order to stand in solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Supreme Court’s judgment upholding the Parliament’s August 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370.