Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid seeks restoration of 'Darbar move' in Jammu and Kashmir

The Lok Sabha MP said our only demand is that people should be told which city was the capital of J&K.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 10:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2024, 10:11 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsBaramulla

Follow us on :

Follow Us