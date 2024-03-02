BJP prepares for PM Modi's first Srinagar visit since repeal of Art 370

"Discussions took place over the preparations for Modi's rally. Different departments of the party were given different tasks and party leaders were asked to mobilise people," BJP's Jammu and Kashmir spokesman Altaf Thakur told PTI.

He said over one lakh people are expected to attend the rally.

"It will be a mega rally and people from various parts of Jammu and Kashmir will attend. People will come in droves and flood the venue to listen to the PM," he said.

Thakur said that at a meeting here on March 4 BJP general secretary and J-K incharge Tarun Chugh would review the party's preparations for the rally.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, senior BJP leader and Kashmir division in-charge Sunil Sharma said it would be a huge rally.

"Today we had called all the district presidents and senior leaders. Discussion was held regarding the numbers in this rally so that people can attend it from different places. There is a lot of excitement about the rally. There is a lot of enthusiasm about this rally in Kashmir as well as across the country," Sharma said.

He said there was enthusiasm among the people in Kashmir "where the BJP was regarded as untouchable before".

"Today, every poor, every person, woman and elderly have full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And you will get to see that yourself on March 7," Sharma added.