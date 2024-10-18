Body of Bihar resident with bullet wounds, stab marks found in Kashmir’s Shopian

<p>The body of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bihar-india">Bihar</a> resident was found in Zainapora of south <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kashmir">Kashmir</a>’s Shopian district on Friday (October 18).</p><p>A police official said that some passersby spotted the body in Waduna, Melhoora in Shopian and informed the police. Following this, a police team reached the spot and shifted the body to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.</p><p>“There are bullet wounds and stabbing marks on the body,” he said and added investigation has been started into the incident.</p>.In its first meeting Jammu and Kashmir cabinet passes resolution for statehood.<p>The deceased has been identified as Ashok Chouhan, a resident of Bihar, who was working as a corn seller in the area.</p><p>Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, V. K. Birdi said they are looking into the possibility of a terror-related motive.</p>