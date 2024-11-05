CM Omar Abdullah's sons watch Jammu and Kashmir assembly proceedings for first time

<p>Srinagar: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/omar-abdullah">Omar Abdullah's</a> two sons Zahir and Zamir watched the legislative assembly proceedings for the first time on Tuesday.</p>.<p>In their 20s, both Zahir and Zamir Abdullah -- Omar's sons with his estranged wife Payal Nath -- are lawyers by profession.</p>.<p>They arrived at the legislative assembly complex here and watched the proceedings during obituary references. The fourth generation Abdullahs sat beside Nasir Aslam Wani, the advisor to the chief minister.</p>.<p>Both Zahir and Zamir actively took part in the campaign for the assembly elections in the family's bastion Ganderbal from where their father contested and won.</p>.<p>They had joined him in electioneering even during the parliamentary polls which Abdullah lost from north Kashmir's Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency.</p>.Do everything possible to end terrorism: CM Omar Abdullah to security forces after Srinagar grenade attack.<p>In the assembly polls, the duo was actively seen canvassing for their father, meeting and interacting with party workers in the Ganderbal assembly segment.</p>.<p>The Abdullah scions also gave public speeches when they addressed a party workers' gathering in the central Kashmir district. They listened to the workers and assured them they would themselves see to it that their genuine concerns are addressed.</p>.<p>They recently also attended the party's youth meeting at the NC headquarters in Jammu. They visited the party's students' union office and interacted with youth activists.</p>.<p>However, both of them have said they have no plans of joining politics as they are too young and want to learn first. </p>