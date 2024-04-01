Congress protests against I-T action on party, slams BJP-led Centre in J&K

Congress leader Imtiyaz Ahmad told reporters, "The moves of the BJP government are against democratic norms. They are not freezing their own (BJP) accounts and are also not asking for any taxes. Only the opposition is being oppressed. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids are only against opposition leaders while not a single BJP leader has been raided."

Ahmad said that the law of the land should be uniformly implemented and not selectively against opposition leaders.