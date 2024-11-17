Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Congress supported J&K Assembly resolution on statehood with guarantees for land, jobs: Tariq Hameed Karra

The Congress leader asserted that after the Supreme Court's verdict on the abrogation of Article 370, the only viable demand left is for 'statehood'.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 09:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2024, 09:28 IST
India NewsCongressJammu and KashmirIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us