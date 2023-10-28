EC re-orders revision of electoral rolls in J&K; polls nowhere in sight

Srinagar: The Election Commission (EC) has ordered special summary revision of photo electoral rolls of Jammu and Kashmir- third such exercise in last year and a half.



The revision of the rolls has been ordered in all the parliamentary and assembly constituencies of the Union Territory (UT), with January 1, 2024, as the qualifying date.



J&K has been without an elected government since June 2018 when the BJP broke its alliance with PDP, forcing the chief minister of the PDP-BJP alliance Mehbooba Mufti to resign. The EC has come under sharp criticism from J&K’s major political forces over the “unprecedented delay” in restoration of assembly in the UT.



As of now, the assembly elections in J&K seem nowhere in sight, even as the delimitation process was over in May 2022 and two revisions of electoral rolls had been undertaken by the poll body in late 2022 and early 2023.