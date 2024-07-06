Home
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon security personnel.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 July 2024, 09:02 IST

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, police said.

They said the security forces were conducting a cordon-and-search operation in Modergam village of the south Kashmir district after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon security personnel, a police official said.

The operation is on and further details are awaited, he added.

Published 06 July 2024, 09:02 IST
