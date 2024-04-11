Encounter in J&K's Pulwama, terrorist killed

Srinagar: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Fressipora village in Rajpora area of the south Kashmir district following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, they said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

In the ensuing encounter, the terrorist was killed, the police said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra was being ascertained, the police added.