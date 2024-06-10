Four of family, including two-year-old boy, from Jaipur among nine dead in J&K bus terror attack

Jaipur: Four members of a family, including a two-year-old boy, from Jaipur district were among the nine victims of the deadly terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

Terrorists opened fire at the bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district around 6:10 pm on Sunday, killing nine and injuring several. The 53-seater bus, on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra, veered off the road following the barrage of gunfire and fell into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of the Poni area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Amit Kumar said Rajendra Saini (42), his wife Mamta Saini (40), their relative Pooja Saini (30) and her two-year-old son Titu were killed in the incident. Pooja's husband Pavan (32) has been injured, the police officer said.