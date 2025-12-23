<p>Srinagar: Parts of Kashmir were hit by fresh snowfall and rain, with the minimum temperature remaining above the freezing point at most places in the valley, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>North Kashmir's ski resort of Gulmarg was among the places in the higher reaches that received intermittent snowfall through the night. It continued till the morning, they said.</p>.<p>Shopian district, Mughal Road and Gurez in Bandipora also received snowfall. The plains of the valley received intermittent rain.</p>.<p>The minimum temperature in Srinagar on Monday night was recorded at 2.7 degrees Celsius, down from 4 degrees Celsius the night before and 5.1 notches above the season's normal, according to the officials.</p>.Search operation widened to track down terrorists hiding in forest belt in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur.<p>Other places in the valley also registered above-normal minimum temperatures ranging from 3.8 to 5.6 degrees Celsius.</p>.<p>The tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam, in south Kashmir, recorded sub-zero temperatures, with the mercury settling at minus 2.2 degrees Celsius and minus 0.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.</p>.<p>In south Kashmir, Qazigund recorded a low of 3.2 degrees Celsius and Kokernag 2.8 degrees Celsius.</p>.<p>Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius.</p>.<p>The Meteorological Department has forecast generally cloudy weather with the possibility of rain at isolated places. The weather is likely to remain dry over the next few days, it said. </p>